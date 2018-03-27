MagnaColours® Recommends SPIRO For Its Eco-Friendly Inks

BARNSLEY, England — March 27, 2018 — Screen-printing ink specialist MagnaColours says SPIRO’s new S287X Aircool Tee is the perfect garment for customization with its eco-friendly range of water based inks.

SPIRO’s S287X Aircool Tee offers the perfect print base for MagnaColours’ AquaFlex V2 water-based high solids ink and Migration Eliminator V2 product, and has had much success with the non-toxic water-based ink.

PVC and formaldehyde-free, MagnaColours range of water-based inks offer the screen printing industry an eco-friendly, non-toxic alternative to plastisols. The inks are perfect for polyester fabric, including high performance garments such as SPIRO’s S287X Aircool Tee, and offer a stretchy soft feel to the garment. Other benefits include; quick curing, short flash times, formulations that are slow to dry in the screen and the ability to be pigmented to any shade.

Helen Parry, managing director for MagnaColours, said: “The high performance, S287X Aircool Tee by SPIRO is the perfect garment to showcase what’s possible with MagnaColours® water-based inks. Together we’ve demonstrated the superb print effects that can be achieved on performance fabrics when making the switch to our range of eco-friendly, PVC-free inks.”

Managing Director for SPIRO David Sanders-Smith said: “We were so impressed by the performance of MagnaColours’ inks and the superb print quality they offered that we wanted to highlight the many benefits of water-based inks and communicate this to the wider industry. Our S287X Aircool Tee is a great performance shirt that offers the wearer both comfort and technical performance; it’s the ideal backdrop to promote any event, team or uniform brand!”

Part of SPIRO’s popular IMPACT Fitness Wear range, the S287X Aircool Tee is an air-dry soft mesh fabric tee with High Tec stretch that provides the ultimate in comfort and performance during wear. Classed as a performance shirt, the S287X Aircool features a quick-dry finish and moisture-wicking fibers to keep the wearer dry and cool. The high elastane content means its drape envelopes the body with a comfort stretch, and its exceptional elasticity results in excellent shape retention and recovery during maximum movement. Label-free and ready to brand, it is supplied in non-bagged bundles so is the perfect decorators friend. Whilst it is particularly suited for water based inks, the S287X is also suitable for embroidery and transfer application.

The unisex S287X Aircool Tee is available in sizes 2XS to 5XL in 17 vibrant colours.

The complete range of SPIRO activewear is easily available through SPIRO’s European network of distributors offering full range product availability and exceptional customer service.

Posted March 27, 2018

Source: MagnaColours®