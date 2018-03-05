Outdoor Industry Association Website Now Features Quick Access To Sustainable Supply Chain Resources

BOULDER, Colo. — March 5, 2018 — Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) has launched a new education and content platform under its sustainability pillar on outdoorindustry.org to further support members and outdoor industry companies in their sustainability efforts. The platform provides easy access to tools and resources created by the OIA Sustainability Working Group (SWG), which has been working for over a decade on addressing supply chain issues.

The site launch coincided with Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show (OR + SS) in Denver, where the Sustainability Working Group held its latest working meetings and education sessions. These included the first-ever Sustainability Convergence event—bringing innovators, investors, researchers, academia and other stakeholders together to advance the industry—as well as a full day of working sessions, open consulting via “office hours” with SWG advisory council leaders and a lunch on Spring/Summer 2020 trends and related sustainability considerations.

“This year’s meetings attracted over 175 SWG members, reflecting the growing engagement throughout the industry on sustainable supply chain management,” said OIA’s senior director of sustainable business innovation Beth Jensen. “With climate change central to OIA’s programming at the 2018 OR + SS, we know our business leaders want to be sure they are doing all they can to reduce their supply chain impact, while also advocating for smart climate solutions.”

Site users will find a simple and intuitive interface when navigating sustainability on the OIA site. Whether just getting started or digging deep, users will find a depth of resources presented quickly and efficiently through downloadable toolkits. Also featured is a climate change section designed to help outdoor industry companies engage in meaningful solutions to the climate crisis, via supply chain impact reduction and local and national advocacy.

Source: Outdoor Industry Association (OIA)