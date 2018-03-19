Mouvent’s Groundbreaking 8-Color Digital Textile Printer, The TX801, To Star At ITM 2018

SOLOTHURN, Switzerland — March 19, 2018 — Mouvent has announced that the TX801 – its ingenious new digital textile printer – will be demonstrated live at ITM 2018, 14-17 April, in Istanbul, Turkey. This will be one of the company’s first ever global trade shows demonstrating the TX801 – an 8-color multi-pass digital textile printer producing the highest print quality on textiles with up to 2,000 DPI optical resolution, associated with very high printing speeds.

The ITM – the International Textile, Yarn, Knitting, Weaving, Dyeing, Printing, Finishing and Hosiery Machineries, Sub-Industries and Chemicals Exhibition – is one of the most prestigious textiles technology exhibitions in the world. Over 1000 textile technology producing companies will present their latest solutions in Istanbul.

There will be four live demonstrations each day of the TX801 at the Mouvent booth, at the following times: 10h30, 11h30, 14h30 and 16h30. The Mouvent Team welcomes you to visit booth 509A in Hall 5 during ITM 2018 to witness a true leap forward in digital printing for the textile industry.

“It is a privilege to go to Istanbul and share our innovative digital textile printing technology with the world,” said Reto Simmen, Chief Business Officer at Mouvent. “The feedback we’ve had so far on this machine suggests it is exactly what the market needs at the moment; a highly reliable industrial digital printer, which can print on a multitude of substrates at a competitive cost. We look forward to showing it in action at ITM.”

The TX801 prints with up to 8 colors and, even though it is a scanning type machine, up to 50% of the print jobs can be completed in a single pass, boosting productivity up to 200 sqm/h without compromising on quality. In order to reach those levels of productivity, the TX801 utilizes an ingenious, very compact proprietary print engine development based on the MouventTM Cluster Technology, integrating Fujifilm’s Samba print heads. This is associated with speed, precision and scalability, deploying up to 16 g/sqm of ink in a single pass. And thanks to the MouventTM Cluster Technology, the TX801 prints with an optical resolution of up to 2,000 dpi, resulting in the very highest print quality of the finished product. The machine can process knitted, woven and non-woven textiles with a maximum fabric width of 1,820 mm with roll diameters of up to 400 mm.

“The history of Turkey’s textile industry is long and rich, and it will be a pleasure to present our latest innovations in this beautiful country,” said Ghislain Segard, Marketing & Sales Manager, Textile Machines at Mouvent. “As a company, we have come a very long way in a short time, and ITM in Istanbul represents another very meaningful milestone on that journey. We are sure the TX801 will create a splash at the event.”

As well as enabling crisp, colorful, very high printing quality in a cost-effective way for short to medium print runs on a wide range of textile materials, the TX801 is a very durable, compact and accessible printer.

“The print quality of the TX801 is unrivalled, and attendees to the Mouvent booth at ITM will be able to witness that for themselves,” said Cenk Elkatip, Mouvent’s Area Sales Manager for Turkey. “But in addition, they can also learn about its very competitive price per square meter compared with basic digital printers, and it is the quality combined with the affordability that make it such a compelling offer.”

Posted March 19, 2018

Source: Mouvent AG