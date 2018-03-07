Manufacturing Leadership Council’s Board Of Governors Elects Chair And Vice-Chair Positions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — March 7, 2018 — The Manufacturing Leadership Council’s Board of Governors announces the election of two new senior-level roles. The goal is to strengthen the Council’s expansion strategy and support the development of its innovative portfolio of member programs and services dedicated to driving transformational growth for the world’s manufacturing companies.

The newly elected Board roles are:

ML Board Chair: John Fleming, Former Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Labor affairs at Ford Motor Company.

ML Board Vice-Chair: Michael D. Packer, Director of Manufacturing, Advanced Production Programs at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works®.

“I am honored to be able to serve in this new role with a Board of Manufacturing experts with deep knowledge and experience. I look forward to seeing the Manufacturing Leadership Council continue to grow as we search for new opportunities to increase the value for all of our current and future members,” said Manufacturing Leadership Board Chair, John Fleming.

Manufacturing Leadership Board Vice-Chair, Mike Packer also noted what a privilege it will be to serve in this newly established role. “I look forward to working with John, the Board of Governors, the Manufacturing Leadership staff, and the Manufacturing Leadership Council members as we position the organization for sustainable growth and value,” said Packer.

As part of their new roles, the ML Chair and Vice-Chair will work with other ML Board members and the ML executive team to help direct the Council’s 5-year Strategic Plan, refine and improve ML member programs, officiate at Board and Council member meetings, and act as the public face of the ML Council in announcements and press releases.

“The establishment of these positions underscores the Council’s dedication and commitment to being truly member-driven,” said David R. Brousell, co-founder of the Manufacturing Leadership Council. “The wealth of experience and knowledge of manufacturing and all that affects it that both John and Mike bring to their new roles will enable the Council to identify the value drivers that will make the Council even more successful in the years ahead.”

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year, Frost & Sullivan’s Manufacturing Leadership Council is the world’s foremost executive leadership organization with around 1,000 senior executive members representing multiple sectors of the global manufacturing industry.

John Fleming is former Executive Vice President for Global Manufacturing and Labor Affairs at Ford Motor Company. Previous assignments also included Chairman and CEO of Ford of Europe and Chairman of Volvo Cars. He joined Ford as an apprentice in 1967 in the UK and retired after 48 years of service in 2015. Since then he has worked as a senior-level industry consultant around the world. Current roles include Senior Advisor to Changan Automobile Group in China and Beet Analytics Technology in Michigan. He is also a Board member of Republic Airways in the U.S. Fleming joined the Manufacturing Leadership Council in January 2012 and was appointed to the Manufacturing Leadership Board of Governors in November that year. He holds an Honorary Fellowship from the John Moores University in Liverpool, U.K., and production engineering qualifications from North East London Polytechnic.

Michael (Mike) D. Packer is Director of Manufacturing, Advanced Production Programs, at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works®. Previous roles include Vice President, Manufacturing Strategy and Technical Integration for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. He has been a member of the Manufacturing Leadership Council since its inception and was appointed as a founding member of the Manufacturing Leadership Board of Governors in 2010. Packer also serves as Board member and Treasurer of SME, Board Chair of the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), and Board member and Treasurer of the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC). He is a Fellow of SME and an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). Packer holds a Bachelor’s degree in industrial technology from Eastern Michigan University, an M.B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis, and completed the University of Michigan’s Manufacturing Executive Program.

Posted March 7, 2018

Source: Frost & Sullivan