Lakeland Industries To Present At 30th Annual ROTH Conference

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — March 5, 2018 — Lakeland Industries, Inc., a global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 13, 2018.

In its most recent financial results for the fiscal 2018 third quarter ended October 31, 2017, Lakeland reported a 19% increase in net income to $1.8 million, up from $1.5 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow increased to $2.6 million, up 24.5% from $2.0 million in the fiscal 2017 third quarter. Cash at October 31, 2017 increased to $21.5 million, or approximately $2.71 per share, from $10.4 million at beginning of its fiscal year. Total debt was reduced by 61% to $2.3 million at October 31, 2017 from $5.8 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Posted March 5, 2018

Source: Lakeland Industries, Inc.