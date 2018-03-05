ISA TanTec to Acquire Auburn Leather Lace Business

MACAU, China — March 5, 2018 — ISA TanTec is pleased to announce that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire the Auburn Leather brand, business and assets with closing in Q2 2018.

Key Auburn staff, including Lisa Howlett, will be retained to ensure continued high quality, character and consistency of the Auburn leather laces for which they are known throughout the industry. Auburn laces will be manufactured in ISA TanTec’s facilities using the same proprietary processes, hides, chemicals and equipment to ensure the authenticity and uniqueness of Auburn’s leather laces continues for our customers.

Auburn was established in 1863 and is the global leader in leather laces. Lisa Howlett, Auburn’s longstanding owner, will join the ISA team as the Auburn Brand Ambassador and will assist in taking the company to the next level by integrating Auburn into the ISA TanTec Group. The integration will create more value through an optimized supply chain as well as using a common sales and marketing structure on a global basis to better serve our clients.

ISA TanTec, the eco-friendly leather manufacturer, known for its LITE (Low Impact To the Environment) Trademark is majority owned by its founder, management, and Navis Capital partners, one of the largest private equity firms in Asia.

Posted March 5, 2018

Source: ISA Tantec Ltd.