DiloGroup At ITM + Hightex 2018

EBERBACH, Germany — March 1, 2018 — International textile producers meet again in Istanbul, Turkey, from April 14 – 17, 2018 on the occasion of the ITM + Hightex Exhibition. The ITM + Hightex Exhibition in Istanbul is the most important exhibition in Turkey and the Middle East. Especially in Hall 9 (Hightex) the exhibitors will present the complete industry value chain from nonwovens raw materials, production machines and accessories to the endproduct. The related industries covered include hygiene, filtration, fabrics and apparel, medical, automotive, wipes, home furnishings and upholstery. DiloGroup from Eberbach, Germany, with its units DiloSystems, DiloMachines, DiloTemafa and DiloSpinnbau has traditionally taken part in this important exhibition since the first time in 2005.

DiloGroup enjoyed above-average order influx in all important markets for its machines and installations and had record turnovers in 2015 and 2016. Due to an increase of about 20 %, the overall turnover in 2016 has reached a total of around 110 million Euros. This shows DiloGroup’s strong position in the international nonwovens machinery business. Also the lines sold to Hassan Group and to further well-known Turkish companies in 2017 show the high importance of the Turkish market for the entire DiloGroup.The increased turnover has been accompanied by the creation of numerous new jobs. Now the complete DiloGroup has about 450 employees. In addition, DiloGroup increased the assembly space by 3000 m2, the new hall was dedicated by mid-2017.

As the leading group in the field of staple fibre nonwoven production lines DiloGroup will inform about complete lines presenting the latest developments in all components. The strong demand for DILO production lines is partly due to the high attraction of needled nonwovens themselves with a yearly increase in consumption of about 6 – 7 %.

Staple fibre production lines start with fibre preparation – opening and blending – from DiloTemafa, card feeding and cards from DiloSpinnbau and end with crosslappers and needlelooms from DiloMachines.

The quality of DiloGroup’s four equipment components, opening and blending, carding, crosslapping and needling, is important to customers. A DILO line stands for highest productivity with best web quality. This goes hand in hand with a high efficiency as the mentioned four machine groups are controlled by a single drive and control technique and fulfill all requirements for modern crosslinking and smart production.

Customized lines are engineered, manufactured, delivered and put into operation by DiloGroup for the customer’s purpose and benefit.

