BASF Increases Prices For Polymer Dispersions, Acrylic Hotmelts And Powders

LUDWIGSHAFEN — March 22, 2018 — Effective March 26, 2018, or as existing contracts allow, BASF will increase its prices in EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) for polymer dispersions by up to 80 euros per metric ton and acrylic hotmelts as well as redispersible powders by up to 140 euros per metric ton.

The price adjustments are necessary due to continued increase of raw material costs and general expenses (e.g. freight costs).

The products affected by the price increase are used as polymers for adhesives, fiber bonding, architectural coatings and construction chemicals.

Posted March 22, 2018

Source: BASF