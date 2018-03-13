Arkema Announced Expansion Of Terra Firma’s North America Distribution Territory For Orgasol® And Rilsan® D Coating Additives

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — March 12, 2018 — Arkema announced the expansion of the geographic distribution territory of Terra Firma for the Orgasol® and Rilsan® D products for coating additive applications, effective February 1, 2018. Terra Firma’s distribution territory will now extend from the mid-Atlantic to the southwestern US. The expansion includes the states of Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado.

The Orgasol and Rilsan D products are high performance coating additives, designed mainly for liquid and UV coatings. Based on Arkema’s specialty polyamide chemistry, these high performance additives improve multiple performance aspects of the formulation, such as abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, gloss reduction, hardness, and also texture creation. These products are used in multiple market segments, such as coil, wood, automotive, electronics, and transfer paper.

Terra Firma is a specialty coating materials distributor, formed at the end of 2017 by the acquisition of D&F Distribution and DN Lukens by Dunleary Inc. Accounts in the region currently serviced directly by Arkema will continue in the same manner. “The Dunleary organization has done an outstanding job promoting these high performance products since 2009,” commented Josh Gingras, North American Business Manager. “The creation of Terra Firma enables us to build on the success realized by Dunleary with the Orgasol and Rilsan D product ranges to another geographic region. We are very excited by the expansion of Terra Firma’s geographic responsibilities”.

John Behan, Executive Vice President of Terra Firma added: “The Orgasol and Rilsan D products are a natural fit with our organization’s sales expertise. We look forward to growing the business with Arkema throughout our distribution territory.”

Posted March 13, 2018

Source: Arkema