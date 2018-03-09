American Textile Company Expands Georgia Operations To Meet Expanding Retail And E-Commerce Demand 

DUQUESNE, PA — March 9, 2018 — American Textile Company, a provider of innovative sleep solutions, officially opened its newest location in Tifton, GA on March 7. Local and state officials including Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp were among those in attendance. The new 400,000-square-foot state-of-the-art warehousing and distribution facility more than doubles the company’s distribution capacity.

The textile maker has grown over 10 percent annually for the last 10 years, driven by increased consumer demand for its innovative technologies and brands, including AllerEase®, Sealy® and Tempur-Pedic bedding. American Textile Company’s expanding e-commerce business has been a key contributor, growing an impressive 50 percent year-over-year.

American Textile Company growth has also created job opportunity; the company has embraced a role in talent development and training future workers in the communities in which it operates through contributions to scholarship and skills development programs like the Pittsburgh Promise and the Tifton College & Career Academy. The Tifton opening event concluded with a $35,000 grant to the Tifton College & Career Academy.

American Textile Company’s full range of bedding products will be on display at the New York Home Fashions Market March 19-22, 2018.

Posted March 9, 2018

Source: American Textile Company