NCTO Elects Georgia Yarn Manufacturing CEO As 2018 Chairman South Carolina Fiber CEO Elected Vice Chairman

WASHINGTON, DC — March 22, 2018 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) held its 15th Annual Meeting March 20-22 in Washington, DC. Elected as NCTO officers for 2018 are:

Chairman – Marty Moran. Mr. Moran is CEO of Buhler Quality Yarns Corp., a leading fine-count yarn supplier with a manufacturing plant and its U.S. headquarters in Jefferson, Georgia. Mr. Moran also served as 2017 NCTO Vice Chairman.

Vice Chairman – Don Bockoven. Mr. Bockoven is President & CEO of Wellford, South Carolina-based Leigh Fibers and ICE Recycling. Leigh Fibers is an innovative leader in converting textile waste into fiber solutions.

NCTO is a Washington, DC-based trade association that represents domestic textile manufacturers.

U.S. employment in the textile supply chain was 550,500 in 2017.

The value of shipments for U.S. textiles and apparel was $77.9 billion in 2017.

U.S. exports of fiber, textiles and apparel were $28.6 billion in 2017.

Capital expenditures for textile and apparel production totaled $2.4 billion in 2016, the last year for which data is available.

Posted March 22, 2018

Source: NCTO