USTER Invests In Innovative Technology To Enhance Quality Control For Textile Manufacturers

USTER, Switzerland — February 12, 2018 — Uster Technologies AG expands its competencies in quality control and strengthens its product portfolio. USTER has signed a binding, friendly agreement to acquire Elbit Vision Systems Ltd. (EVS), a world-leading high-technology supplier for automated vision inspection in the textile industry. EVS’s products are used to automatically locate, label and trace defects of fabric and web products, and ultimately to grade the quality and determine the value of the produced goods. Closing of the transaction is expected by May 2018.

Thomas Nasiou, Chief Executive Officer of USTER, said: “The acquisition fits perfectly into our vision to be the world’s leading supplier of quality solutions for the textile industry from fiber to fabric. It shows once again our commitment to continuously invest in cutting-edge technology and foster our culture of innovation. EVS and USTER’s combined technology will offer all our customers more potential for further automation and improvement for increased and sustainable performance.”

Posted February 12, 2018

Source: Uster Technologies AG