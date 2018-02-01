United States Assumes the Chair for the IMS International Manufacturing R&D Collaboration Program

WASHINGTON — February 1, 2018 — Jack Harris, former Rockwell Collins Director of Advanced Manufacturing Technology and currently General Manager for the PDES Inc., Chairman of the Advanced Manufacturing Working Group for the U.S. Aerospace States Association and CEO for Parametric Studio Inc., an Aerospace and Engineering STEM software company, assumed the chair of Intelligent Manufacturing Systems International (IMS). Jack Harris was introduced as the incoming Chairman of IMS at the November 2017 World Manufacturing Forum (WMF).

His focus during the U.S. Chairmanship will be small and medium enterprise (SME) manufacturing growth and sustainability through Industry 4.0 technologies, enabled by the launch of a new manufacturing innovation program entitled ManuVation 4.0. Mr. Harris will also focus on a new IMS model based on working with local and regional economic development groups in addition to federal governments. Supplementary to his role at IMS, he will become part of the steering body for the new Italian-based World Manufacturing Forum Foundation. As IMS contributes its WMF intellectual property to the foundation with partners from Confindustria and Politecnico di Milano, Mr. Harris will help guide development of the foundation.

Source: IMS International