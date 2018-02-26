‘The Shop: Assembled By Hagerty’ Launches “Keeping Future Drivers Safe” Initiative

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — February 26,2018 — Keeping children of all ages safe while in the car is the focus of Hagerty’s new “Keeping Future Drivers Safe” initiative.

The initiative will use proceeds from purchases at “The Shop: Assembled by Hagerty,” Hagerty’s exclusive collection of custom-made, car-themed merchandise, to purchase car seats for low-income families.

“Hagerty and The Shop are committed to preserving driving for generations to come, and that starts with protecting future drivers,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty.

Motor vehicle crashes are the No. 1 cause of death among U.S. children under 15, according to an analysis by Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Between 2010 and 2014, 2,885 children died in vehicle accidents, an average of 11 a week. Forty three percent were either not restrained or improperly restrained.

For 2018, The Shop is partnering in this effort with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides low-income children, ages 0-12, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. They will serve more than 180,000 children in Los Angeles this year and tens of thousands more in over 20 cities across the country through their national network. Car seats are one of the many essential items that Baby2Baby distributes to families in need.

The Shop: Assembled by Hagerty carries a full line of apparel, accessories, garage and home items, and gifts, all aimed at motoring enthusiasts of all ages. Featured products that were voted most popular by customers include a steering wheel-themed travel mug, a “Three pedals, no problem” baseball cap, a “No I’m Not the Original Owner” T-shirt, blueprint polo shirts, a “Here’s to Good Friends and Great Cars” coaster set, a nail polish detailing kit, a whiskey decanter, and auto-themed necktie, cufflinks and pocket squares.

Source: Hagerty