ITM 2018 Exhibitor Preview: Stäubli

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland — February 27,2018 — The ITM trade fair for textile industrials is opening its doors in Istanbul mid-April. Stäubli is looking forward meeting with customers and all other interested parties at booth 217 in Hall 2 where latest machinery solutions for the weaving and knitting industry can be seen.

Even if the Turkish textile manufacturing market is currently facing a challenging situation in terms of worldwide concurrence, the Turkish weaving industry remains an important manufacturer of high quality shirting fabrics, denim, as well as carpets.

As an industry partner, Stäubli constantly analyses customers’ most important needs and integrates solutions to them in the development of its new products. Working in this way, Stäubli offers an extensive machinery range that perfectly meets weavers’ expectations and offers mills increased advantages in terms of reliability, long service life and versatility in application:

Automatic weaving preparation solutions (drawing in and warp tying);

Shedding solutions for frame weaving machines (cam motions, electronic dobbies);

High-speed Jacquard machines with customer-specific harnesses;

Carpet and technical textiles weaving systems; and

Automation solutions for the knitting process.

Amongst the products being exhibited at the ITM are:

SAFIR S40 drawing in machine – the compact solution for denim and shirting warps

Today, thousands of weaving mills around the world rely on Stäubli-automatic drawing-in machinery that supports an improved weaving preparation process. At the ITM, weavers can see live for the first time in Turkey the SAFIR S40 automatic drawing in machine dedicated to coarse and middle yarn types for denim, bed linen, and shirting fabrics, as well as fabrics for leisure wear. Built of a mobile drawing in machine serving one or more stationary drawing in stations the machine offers compact space requirements and versatile layout possibilities, thus it fits in any mill.

LX Jacquard machine for exquisite flat fabrics, terry cloth and technical fabrics

This successful machine is shown in combination with a Stäubli harness. Built with uncompromising high-quality materials and designed to perform with utmost precision at very high speeds, the LX Jacquard machine allows mills to weave sophisticated fabrics for virtually any application – from colourful African damask to OPW (one piece woven-) airbags, to terry towel.

Stäubli also offers a Jacquard machinery Series for ribbons and labels. At ITM the model LX12 can be seen. Easy to adapt and versatile, it is suitable for all types of needle looms and allows a straightforward access for making machine adjustments. It supports excellent results when weaving labels, decorative ribbons, trimmings or elastic ribbons for lingerie

Dobbies and cam motions for any application

The third generation of Stäubli’s rotary dobbies, the S3060/3260 series, can be seen at the Stäubli stand and the booths of many other weaving machine manufacturers with different applications. This new generation of rotary dobbies offers new heights of performance and reliability.

Carpet samples showing perfect surfaces and clear designs

Carpet samples demonstrating illustrating technological advancements are shown; including high density applications, weft effects and light carpets.

D4S automatic toe-closing device for an optimized knitting process

The D4S automatic toe-closing device will be presented on a circular sock knitting machine. Visitors can experience how the time consumption in the sock knitting process can significantly be reduced.

Original Stäubli spare parts for longest service life

Stäubli supplies a full range of original-quality spare parts to ensure the longest service life of its machines. Customers can easily manage and handle their replacement parts needs using the convenient interactive spare parts catalogue.

Posted February 27,2018

Source: Stäubli