Rooted In Germany, At Home In China Mahlo And Monfongs Held Symposium In Shantou

SAAL a.d. DONAU / SHANTOU — February 12, 2018 — In January, German based machine manufacturer Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG and China based Monforts Fong’s Textile Machinery Co. Ltd (Monfongs) organized an expert meeting for textile producers held in Shantou City, on the eastern coast of Guangdong, China. Round about 200 partners and customers, mainly from the province, accepted the invitation and enjoyed a day of instructive presentations on reaching the full potential of their machinery.

Both companies wanted to broaden the participants’ – mostly service technicians – understanding of how to create the best possible outcome with their machines, whether it is with maintenance or additional equipment. Members of Monfongs greeted the audience and gave lectures on the importance of service and maintenance in the morning.

Famacont PMC: ideal for knitwear industry

In the afternoon, Mahlo took the stage. Following the welcoming address by Mahlo’s Sales Director Thomas Höpfl and Joseph Tsai of Mahlo’s sales and service agent Shanghai Kuantex, Jimmy Rong from Kuantex introduced the process control system Famacont PMC-15 that determines the thread density by means of a non-contacting, optoelectronic or imaging process. The instrument is of immense value for Guangdong’s vast knitting industry. For a simple reason: knitwear is sold by weight, so a consistent product is highly important. In the production process, however, knitted goods are under substantial mechanical influences that entail stretching and by that result in a reduced basis weight. The PMC sensor at the inlet measures the course density and compares it to a pre-set specification. Corresponding to that, the computer sends a signal to the overfeed roller which regulates the fabric in-feed of the stenter machine. This way, the elongation of the fabric is compensated at the best possible rate. Another sensor at the outlet measures and visualizes the final result. Jimmy Rong explained to the audience, how they can get a better performance out of their existing machinery by installing a Mahlo Famacont PMC and hence increase the product quality and customer satisfaction. Similar is the outcome when using a Mahlo weft straightening machine which was also introduced to the audience. Subsequent to the presentations was enough time for questions and discussions.

In the course of the day it became clear how experienced Mahlo’s local service technicians are with the devices, according to Höpfl: “They can maintain the machines trustworthy and attend to many problems, which is a big advantage for our clients. Because shorter downtime means minimum production loss and higher profits in the end.” The successful symposium was closed by an evening dinner with participants and business partners that provided chances to intensify customer relationships and business contacts.

Posted February 15, 2018

Source: Mahlo GmbH + Co.