PolyOne Drives Textile Industry Sustainability And Innovation With Fiber Colorant Technology

CLEVELAND — February 20, 2017 — PolyOne Corporation continues to advance its fiber colorant technology, enabling textile manufacturers, converters and brands to increase sustainability, operational efficiencies, and market response rates to drive their success in the global textile industry.

PolyOne’s ColorMatrix™ Fiber Colorant Solutions combine colorants and specialized melt spinning equipment to provide an adaptive, innovative system for coloring polyester fiber. Together, this allows textile manufacturers to increase production speeds, flexibility, and process control. It also eliminates the need for water and wastewater treatment, up to 10 liters per kilogram of fiber, commonly required with aqueous dyeing processes.

“Our technology not only improves sustainability, it fosters rapid, on-site design and scale up, enabling economically viable smaller lot sizes and improving production flexibility overall,” said Mark Crist, president, Color, Additives and Inks at PolyOne. “We’ve enabled a transformation in the way that upholstered fabrics, footwear, apparel, safety straps, industrial fabric, and more can be manufactured.”

Recent commercial projects for this technology include textiles for high performance sports apparel, automobiles, home furnishings, and carpeting.

“The textile industry is at the forefront of adopting sustainable solutions across its entire supply chain,” said Robert M. Patterson, chairman, president and CEO, PolyOne Corporation. “Our advanced fiber colorant technology is critical to helping these manufacturers address sustainability, production flexibility, and speed-to-market goals to stay on top of these trends.”

At its upcoming Investor Day on May 10, PolyOne plans to present additional details about fiber colorant innovation as one of several high-growth technology platforms that underpin the company’s expectation of delivering double digit EPS growth in 2018 and beyond.

Posted February 20, 2017

Source: PolyOne Corporation