Pantone Color Institute Releases Fashion Color Trend Report Fall/Winter 2018 For New York Fashion Week

CARLSTADT, N.J. — February 7, 2018 — Pantone LLC, an X-Rite company, the global authority on color and provider of professional color standards for the design industries, today announced the Pantone® Fashion Color Trend Report Fall/Winter 2018 edition for New York Fashion Week. Published for the fashion industry by the Pantone Color Institute, a trend forecasting and color consultancy, the report features the top colors we can expect to see from fashion designers on the runway for this year’s fall/winter collections.

Specific seasonal colors that inspire fashion also inspire home décor and design. I thought you would be interested in seeing this report, and getting a first-hand look into the colors that will shape home décor palettes for the Fall/Winter 2018 season.

Combining classicism with colorful expression, the Pantone® Fashion Color Trend Report Fall/Winter 2018 features a bold palette of autumnal hues complemented by some more unexpected shades. Continuing to underscore the desire for color that transcends the seasons, the report for Fall/Winter 2018 highlights the top 10 colors for men’s and women’s fashion, as well as five new classics.

“The Fall/Winter 2018 palette continues to show designers expressing the need for individuality, ingenuity and creativity though fashion,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute. “As designers and consumers alike continue to transition away from cyclical trends, and instead focus on self-expressive colors that evade antiquated seasonal structure, we are seeing very notable non-traditional choices, such as PANTONE 12-0740 Limelight and PANTONE 15-3520 Crocus Petal showing up in the fall/winter palette. Exploring nuances within color families and building off of them with new combinations and materials freshens and reinvents the color story.”

Mixing and combining unexpected colors can result in a signature style or look, yet, according to the Pantone Color Institute, many of these unique shades are similarly impactful standing alone.

“More so than in previous seasons, many of these hues are being used to make a very specific statement when used singularly,” said Eiseman. “However, adding an unexpected element allows for the artistry and originality that moves fashion forward.”

About the Fall/Winter 2018 NYFW Color Palette:

Autumnal hues that evoke the feeling of leaves on the forest floor, rich plumage and twilight reveal a modern fall palette of deep and rich tones with outbursts of colorful surprise.

PANTONE 19-1536 Red Pear

Deliciously deep red, whose luscious depth entices.

PANTONE 18-1549 Valiant Poppy

Brave and outgoing red shade effusive in its allure.

PANTONE 18-4048 Nebulas Blue

Reminiscent of twilight, a thoughtful, starry -eyed blue.

PANTONE 15-0850 Ceylon Yellow

Savory and spicy yellow adds an exotic touch.

PANTONE 18-0625 Martini Olive

Smooth, sophisticated and urbane green adds depth to the Fall/Winter 2018 palette.

PANTONE 16-1255 Russet Orange

This forest floor orange speaks to earthen warmth.

PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet

Inventive and imaginative Ultra Violet lights the way for what is yet to come.

PANTONE Crocus Petal 15-3520

A cultivated and refined hue adds a light and airy spring-like feeling demand.

PANTONE 12-0740 Limelight

Animated and effervescent, a pungent yellow-green becomes the center of attention.

PANTONE 18-5025 Quetzal Green

A deep elegant blue-green hue suggestive of rich plumage.

About the Fall/Winter 2018 Classic Color Palette:

There is no ‘typical’ anymore – but there remains a need for structure and foundation in everyday fashion. “We increased the number of core colors from four to five due to the ease in which they can be implemented and their ability to cross the seasons. These shades are more crucial than ever, serving as the critical building block as ‘trends’ stay relevant longer, and consumers look to add variety through new textures, fabrics and beautiful combinations,” said Eiseman.

PANTONE 19-4031 Sargasso Sea

Boundless and fathomless blue mooring the palette.

PANTONE 11-4801 Tofu

Creamy white staple.

PANTONE 14-1116 Almond Buff

Natural baby camel hue with understated appeal.

PANTONE 14-4107 Quiet Gray

Unobtrusive and timeless soft gray.

PANTONE 16-1438 Meerkat

A highly adaptable toasty burnished brown.

Posted February 9, 2018

Source: Pantone