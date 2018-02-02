Orion Engineered Carbons Specialty Carbon Black Price Increase

LUXEMBOURG — February 2, 2018 — Orion Engineered Carbons announced today that it began implementing price increases on all Specialty Carbon Blacks worldwide beginning January 1st, 2018.

The increases vary depending on the grade, the sales region and the end market. These price increases support Orion’s ability to maintain the service levels and technical support required for high quality Specialty Carbon Blacks for its customers.

Orion is committed to an ongoing review of costs and markets and will continue to keep customers informed of any changes that may occur. In case of questions, please contact your local Orion sales representative.

Posted February 2, 2018

Source: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.