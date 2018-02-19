News From The “Sympathy Lab”: Sympatex And RICOSTA On Joint Recycling Mission

MUNICH / DONAUESCHINGEN — February 19, 2017 — Sympatex Technologies starts a new initiative on sustainability with its long-standing customer RICOSTA: the ecological alternative amongst functional textile specialists provides the traditional company with completely recycled Symptex lining material for the field of children’s shoes for the next season. Thanks to this agreement, RICOSTA is the first manufacturer of children’s shoes which adapts its Sympatex line to completely recycled materials. Thus, RICOSTA and Sympatex jointly take the next step in their initiative on sustainability. This measure is completed by a joint POS campaign targeted at playfully teaching children plastic and recycling.

The linings which are recycled of up to 100% consist of GRS- (global recycled standard) or bluesign®-certified polyester fibres made out of recycled PET bottles. The life cycle assessment is excellent when comparing the production of 1 kg of used recycled polyester fibres with 1 kg of polyester fibres based on crude oil: 32% CO2 reduction, 60% energy saving and 94% less water consumption. Instead of 60 litres only about 3 litres of the rare resource are used.

In line with this, Sympatex has developed a compact children’s mini-book entitled “Sam and the plastic plan“ easily teaching children the importance of recycling. The booklet has been presented for the first time at ISPO Munich (28.01.-31.01.2018) at the Sympatex booth. Next winter season, it will additionally be a supplement to each pair of RICOSTA/Sympatex children’s shoes of the brands Pepino and RICOSTA as well as provided as a sales document for selected RICOSTA distributors.

“We think that the youngest of the next generation must have a say as well in ecological issues”, explains Dr. Rüdiger Fox, CEO of Sympatex Technologies. “Since if we don’t close the plastic cycle as soon as possible, they will already be the next generation which will find more plastic than fish in the oceans when they have become adults. And the textile industry can make a significant contribution“, adds Fox.

