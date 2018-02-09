New Dates For ITMA ASIA + CITME 2018: 15 To 19 October

SHANGHAI — February 9,, 2018 — The joint owners of the ITMA ASIA + CITME 2018 exhibition have announced new dates for the sixth combined showcase to be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre, Shanghai this October. The new dates are from 15 to 19 October 2018.

According to show owners CEMATEX and Chinese partners, the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT-Tex), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and China Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC), the shift in the exhibition dates is due to a new national initiative, which affected the scheduling of all events at the exhibition centre in October.

Companies keen to participate in ITMA ASIA + CITME 2018 should visit www.itmaasia.com or www.citme.com.cn. Application for space will close on 28 February 2018.

ITMA ASIA + CITME 2018 is organised by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co Ltd and co-organised by ITMA Services. Japan Textile Machinery Association is a special partner of the show.

The last ITMA ASIA + CITME combined show in 2016 welcomed the participation of 1,673 exhibitors from 28 economies and registered a visitorship of over 100,000 from 102 countries and regions.

Source: CEMATEX, CCPIT-Tex, CTMA & CIEC