Milliken Specialty Interiors Earns Gold Supplier Honor From Herman Miller

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — February 20, 2017 — Milliken & Company, has been named a 2017 “Gold Supplier” by office and home furnishings giant Herman Miller, Inc. This prestigious annual award honors key suppliers for excellence in service to the company, community and environment.

To qualify, suppliers must meet rigorous performance standards in the areas of product quality, on-time delivery, cost savings, diversity, sustainability, business compliance and company culture.

With its long-standing corporate commitment to responsible manufacturing, eliminating waste and delivering innovations that do good, Milliken scored high marks across all categories.

“Milliken is fortunate to work closely with leading brands and manufacturers across all areas of the interiors industry,” said Jennifer K. Harmon, vice president, Milliken Specialty Interiors. “However, getting this award from Herman Miller, a company known for its exacting standards, extremely high quality and corporate social responsibility, is a major honor for Milliken. We share these same values and believe this award will serve as further evidence of the value and service Milliken brings to the table for each of our customers.”

This recognition comes on the heels of Milliken’s expansion of its Specialty Interiors business through key talent acquisitions from the furniture and textile industries and the successful launch of Breathe by Milliken™, the world’s first fluorine-free performance fabric compatible with synthetic and natural fibers.

Posted February 20, 2017

Source: Milliken Specialty Interiors