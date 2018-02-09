Lee® Jeans Body Optix x Cushnie et Ochs Announce 2018 Partnership

MERRIAM, Kan. — February 9,, 2018 — As New York Fashion Week commences, iconic American apparel brand Lee® Jeans is pleased to announce its partnership with the premier design team of Cushnie et Ochs. The two brands will partner in 2018 to create a special collection for the Lee Body Optix line, which harnesses vision science and exclusive patent-pending technology to create denim that visually flatters the female body.

The upcoming partnership will be celebrated at the Cushnie et Ochs 10th Anniversary Runway Show on Friday, February 9th, and the products of the collaboration will be presented later this year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lee for our 10th anniversary year,” said Carly Cushnie, designer and co-founder of Cushnie et Ochs. “Cushnie et Ochs is designed by women, for women, and the Lee Body Optix collection is made specifically to celebrate the female form. It is a natural fit.”

The partnership is grounded by Lee and Cushnie et Ochs’ shared vision of empowering women with perfectly fitting clothes that make her feel strong and confident. “Carly and I focus on combining femininity and sensuality with form,” said Michelle Ochs, designer and co-founder of Cushnie et Ochs. “We are excited to pair our style sensibility with the unique way that Lee Body Optix enhances a woman’s natural shape.”

Lee Body Optix unlocks the principles of vision science: what the eye sees and doesn’t see. Each denim piece is precisely shaded and contoured using patterns created by nano laser technology, and constructed with strategic seams and pocket placement. The result is a clothing line that delivers 360° body enhancement.

“What contouring makeup does for the face, Lee Body Optix does for a woman’s body,” said Kim Yates, vice president of marketing, Lee Jeans. “With Cushnie et Ochs’ emphasis on raw feminine power and silhouette, they are an ideal partner to integrate a new fashion element into this line. We look forward to revealing the results of the collaboration.”

“Lee Body Optix resulted from the synergies between cognitive science, cutting-edge imaging technologies and advance material research. Combining top fashion designers and cognitive scientists together is a new approach to apparel, and a dynamic fresh direction for the industry,” said Steve Zades, vice president of global transformational innovation, VF Corporation.

First successfully launched in Asia and Europe, Lee Body Optix will expand to the US this summer. Cushnie et Ochs will unveil their pieces this fall.

Source: Lee