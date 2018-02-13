Hollar Deploys inVia Robotics Mobile Robots To Modernize And Automate Warehouse Operations

LOS ANGELES — February 13, 2018 — inVia Robotics, the provider of the next generation of robotics warehouse automation solutions for e-commerce fulfillment centers, today announced Hollar has deployed its inVia Picker robots and cloud-based Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) management system to streamline e-commerce fulfillment in its Los Angeles warehouse.

As the online destination for cool products at incredible deals starting at $1, Hollar needed a cost-effective, collaborative mobile robotics platform to automate the goods-to-person fulfillment process. inVia Robotics’ patented robots and subscription-based pricing empowers Hollar to boost warehouse productivity and fulfillment, without disrupting warehouse operations. Hollar will initially deploy 100 inVia Picker robots and scale as needed to address seasonal shopping and company growth.

“As an online shopping destination for thrifty shoppers, we are always looking for ways to improve productivity, decrease operational costs and maximize efficiency so that we can offer our customers the best deals,” said David Yeom, co-founder and CEO of Hollar. “Implementing inVia’s cutting-edge warehouse robotics technology frees up our employees’ time, enabling them to focus on projects to grow the business and ensuring they can provide the best possible customer experience for our shoppers.”

The inVia Picker works collaboratively alongside Hollar’s human operators to skillfully pick and move items, automating the storage and retrieval process and minimizing operator risk exposure. Unlike other robotics automation providers, inVia offers a subscription-based model that allows companies of any size to implement robotic automation without the hefty price tag. inVia’s holistic RaaS platform seamlessly integrates with any existing layout and software. As a part of inVia’s discovery process, which includes thousands of simulations conducted by the engineering team, Hollar is expected to increase order fulfillment over 300%.

“Warehouse automation is critical for e-commerce companies competing against behemoths like Amazon, but the overhead cost of purchasing a fleet of robots to streamline efficiency can be crippling,” said Lior Elazary, founder and CEO of inVia Robotics. “inVia’s innovative RaaS technology eliminates this challenge for our customers. We’re excited to support an industry disruptor such as Hollar in deploying our mobile warehouse robots and management system to streamline the company’s logistics workflow without impacting its existing ecosystem.”

inVia Robotics’ systems are deployed nationally across warehouses and distribution centers of all sizes.

Posted February 13, 2018

Source: inVia Robotics