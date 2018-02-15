Gore Innovation Center Enriches Silicon Valley Startup Community With Collaborative Partnerships And Events

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — February 15, 2018 — W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) recently unveiled its expansion in Silicon Valley with an 11,000-square-foot co-innovation space and lab. Focused on helping startups achieve breakthroughs at scale, the Gore Innovation Center in Silicon Valley combines Gore’s material science expertise with innovative companies that have the hunger, momentum and collaborative ideas necessary to disrupt the Aerospace, Automotive, Digital Health, Consumer Electronics, Fabrics, Industrial and Medical industries.

“The Gore Innovation Center is a place for experimenting with new ideas, pushing boundaries and bringing together diverse talents to deliver transformative solutions that improve lives,” said Linda Elkins, co-leader, Gore Innovation Center. “Gore has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the most demanding environments, bringing deep knowledge and foundational materials to Silicon Valley to drive ideas forward and build prototypes to create value for all partners.”

Gore offers its rich material science expertise honed over 60 years of exploring and implementing successful applications – from implants in the human body, to clothing worn on expeditions to Mt. Everest, to electronic cables transmitting signals from Mars. The Gore Innovation Center recently signed a joint development agreement and cash investment with digital health startup Kenzen. Gore engineers and scientists are working hand in hand with Kenzen to develop a comprehensive wearable monitoring system employing biosensor data and predictive modeling to anticipate avoidable injuries. By incorporating Gore’s advanced materials, Kenzen will enhance the comfort, reliability and durability of these on-skin applications.

Additionally, the Gore Innovation Center – W. L. Gore & Associates’ first remote innovation center – hosts events to foster technology innovation and collaboration within the Silicon Valley community. Upcoming events include:

LightSpeed Accelerator Pitch & Innovation Showcase – In partnership with LightSpeed Innovations, an accelerator formed to mentor and invest in aerospace tech startups, this non-traditional pitch event will be held on Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gore Innovation Center. The event will start with 10 pre-selected aerospace startups, then move into one-on-one, company-investor meetings. Innovation leaders will also host a discussion on investment and innovation industry trends.

Digital Health Innovation Day 2.0 – Bringing together the Silicon Valley digital health community to educate and inspire startups and innovators, Digital Health 2.0 takes place on March 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gore Innovation Center. Featuring a keynote that explores digital health obstacles followed by engaging industry discussions, the agenda includes thought leaders from Kenzen and Bonbouton, as well as Gore scientists and engineers. Participants will explore digital health challenges and solutions to product development obstacles.

Paul Campbell, an expert in corporate innovation and a serial entrepreneur, recently joined Gore to bring his world-class innovation management experience to its innovation center. Campbell joins co-leader Linda Elkins in working to find new products, technologies and business models where Gore materials can uniquely add value.

“Having spent over a decade creating innovation programs and incubation centers for Fortune Global 500 companies, I am thrilled to share Gore’s rich history of deep science and innovation with Silicon Valley startups,” Campbell stated. “The Gore Innovation Center, with a prototyping lab and co-working space, offers startups the chance to collaborate with Gore scientists and peers on advanced material science challenges.”

Posted February 15, 2018

Source: W. L. Gore & Associates