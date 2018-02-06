Fashion Trends Get New Shades: Archroma Brings To Première Vision Its Eco-Oriented Approach With Special Focus On Color Atlas, Reference For The SS19 Inspirations By MintModa 

REINACH, Switzerland — February 6, 2018 — Archroma will showcase the latest in its advanced color-management solutions at Première Vision Paris, Hall 6 Booth 6U2. The Color Atlas system will also be featured in MintModa’s SS19 seasonal inspirations, presented on February 14, 2018, at Hall 5, Room 504, at 3pm and 4pm.

Color Atlas: a game-changing system for fashion design

How many shades can creativity have? The Color Atlas by Archroma®, through no less than 4,320 hues and color swatches, truly gives shape to any imagination. This is Archroma Color Management’s groundbreaking platform specially devised to address the needs of designers, brands, retailers, and manufacturers, enhancing creative possibilities for the industry as well as manageability and time to market through key complementary tools:

The Color Atlas Library is the six-volume physical reference to the 4,320 color swatches and cotton poplin samples, secured yet easily removable and absolutely intuitive to be browsed thanks to the accordion-fold design of the catalogues. A compact edition of the Color Atlas is also available, including the very same color variety while being slimmed down from six to two volumes for increased portability.

Color Atlas Online is the mobile-friendly designer’s companion to find the perfect color matching while on-the-go or in the office. Through this feature, it’s possible to capture an inspiring image using a smartphone and immediately identify the closest Color Atlas shade palette, with the possibility to purchase a color sample instantly. A new patent-pending technology powered by NFC, exclusively introduced by Archroma, also adds swatch-specific information to each Engineered Color Standard, giving retailers, brands, and mills instant access to dye recipes and more color information than ever. The online system also allows to create personal special collections of colors or products that can also be shared, both internally and with suppliers.

The colors of SS19 trends by MintModa, in collaboration with Archroma

During Première Vision, SS19 seasonal inspirations by MintModa will also highlight the main trends for the new collections, with color ranges referenced using Color Atlas by Archroma.

On February 14, both at 3pm and 4pm at Hall 5, Room 504, Sharon Graubard (Founder/Creative Director of MintModa) will introduce a highly visual and emotive presentation that captures the zeitgeist with four compelling SS19 color and style narratives. Each design story is told with evocative, style-centric imagery from global runway and street, consumer profiles, beauty and wellness, art, architecture, and other culturally impactful touchpoints. This presentation identifies emerging influences relevant to all design industries.

A limited-edition MintModa x Archroma SS19 color card will be distributed to all attendees.

Archroma: enhancing textiles for over a century

A pioneering color engineering in textile and fashion is what characterizes Archroma since its very beginning, building upon a heritage dating back to 1886. Delivering innovations that are driving sustainability in the industry further is a key component of Archroma contributions to its industries, to name just a few of its most recent award winning products:

The EarthColors patented method, which delivers a range of “biosynthetic” dyes for cotton and cellulose-based fabrics that are made from waste left over by the agricultural and herbal industry after extraction, such as almond shells, saw palmetto, or rosemary leaves. The latest in NFC technology on product hangtags enable transparency and traceability through the supply chain to consumers.

The ADVANCED DENIM dyeing technology, which allows savings of up to 92% in water, 87% in cotton waste, and 30% in energy, compared to a conventional denim dyeing process.

“MintModa reveals the hidden influences – art movements, fashion history, societal shifts – that inform future trend direction,” stated Sharon Graubard, Founder/Creative Director of MintModa. “Color Atlas by Archroma is an indispensable tool for us. Its intelligent and intuitive design speeds the process in the creation of our market-right seasonal palettes.”

Chris Hipps, Global Director of Archroma Color Management services, explains: “At Archroma, we do know that the fashion industry’s players at any level are constantly in search of tools, services, and supporting systems that help them face – even anticipate – the most demanding creative and productive challenges. The extensive color coverage and innovation we provide, with clear recipes quickly and easily delivered, really make the difference in this highly diversified market.”

Posted February 6, 2018

Source: Archroma