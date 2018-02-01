DuPont Honored With Henkel Laundry & Home Care Sustainability Award For Making Everyday Sustainability As Simple As Doing The Laundry

ORLANDO, Fla. — February 1, 2018 — DuPont Industrial Biosciences has been honored by Henkel with the “Laundry & Home Care Sustainability Award” for its unparalleled enzyme technology. The award presented to DuPont’s Home & Personal Care business was announced at this week’s American Cleaning Institute’s Annual Meeting & Industry Convention in Orlando, Florida.

DuPont provided Henkel with a high-performance enzyme for best-in-class wash results in a broad range of detergents. DuPont’s enzyme technology outperformed everything else on the market, allowing Henkel to reduce the dosage needed in their detergent formula. Better-performing enzymes means fewer materials, lower costs and less time are needed in the production of Henkel’s detergent, improving the sustainability of one of the most common household chores, one load of laundry at a time.

“DuPont’s innovative enzyme technology exhibits superior efficiency at comparably low dosage. This saves material, time and money and is a perfect example for sustainability contribution,” said Thomas Müller-Kirschbaum, corporate senior vice president, R&D Laundry & Home Care at Henkel.

Home & Personal Care resides under DuPont Industrial Biosciences – one of the businesses within DowDuPont’s Specialty Products Division – which creates innovative bio-based solutions to make industrial processes more effective and sustainable. DuPont enzymes enable sustainability progress across a wide range of home and personal care products, especially in the laundry and cleaning sectors.

“Our goal is to offer innovative, biobased solutions to meet the needs of a growing population, while protecting our environment for future generations,” said William F. Feehery, president, DuPont Industrial Biosciences. “Advanced enzyme technology, applied to industrial processes and included in household products offers businesses and consumers unparalleled opportunities to reduce costs and save energy without compromising performance.”

Posted February 1, 2018

Source: DowDuPont Specialty Products