Baldor Electric Company Is Now ABB

ZURICH, Switzerland — February 27,2018 — ABB will integrate the Baldor Electric Co. name into its global ABB brand as a part of its Next Level strategy, which includes harmonizing different ABB-owned brands under the global ABB master brand. Beginning March 1, 2018, Baldor Electric Co., a member of the ABB group for more than seven years, will be known as ABB.

“This represents yet another great step in building a market-focused, lean organization and unifying the ABB brand across the globe,” said Sami Atiya, President of ABB’s Robotics and Motion division, which includes the organization currently known as Baldor. “With aligning all of our activities under the ABB brand we are delivering on our Next Level Strategy to unlock value by streamlining and strengthening our portfolio.”

As ABB, the organization will continue to manufacture, design and market the product brands of Baldor-Reliance® motors and Dodge® mechanical power transmission products from 15 U.S. manufacturing locations. The organization will continue to support ABB’s entire U.S. motors and generators business unit, including ABB branded IEC motors, large AC motors, generators and related services from the motors, generators and mechanical business headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark.

“ABB has invested over $13 billion in the U.S. over the past 10 years, this is our largest market,” said Greg Scheu, president of the Americas, ABB. “The company will continue to invest in the products it makes here, as well as the people responsible for their manufacture. Our U.S.-based motor and mechanical portfolio will be included within our broader portfolio of ABB Ability™ digital solutions.”

Starting March 1, the ABB brand will be applied to all of the Baldor Electric’s manufacturing, sales and support facilities, box designs and marketing collateral, invoices and purchase orders, and trade show booths at GEAPS, AGG1, EASA & the Permian Basin Oil Show.

In addition to having access to the same local manufacturing, inventory and customer service, customers will also be able to rely on global support, ABB Ability™ digital technology and more than 130 years of ABB innovation.

“ABB’s strong backing for its operations in the U.S. gives our customers the best of both worlds,” said Scheu. “Our customers can count on us to provide local support, backed by pioneering ABB technology and a global, connected footprint to ensure we partner with them wherever they may be.”

Posted February 27,2018

Source: ABB