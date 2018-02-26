Atlas Material Testing Technology Launches Redesigned Website

MT. PROSPECT, IL — February 26,2018 — Weathering technology is a mix of science and experience. Atlas Material Testing Technology is bringing both to its newly redesigned website – www.atlas-mts.com. As a global leader in materials testing, Atlas, used extensive customer research to simplify site navigation and deliver information-rich content that users are seeking.

Visitors can now access an expanded Knowledge Center offering in-depth product information, videos and recorded webinars. They can also sign up for a full calendar of educational events including webinars, seminars and workshops. There is also a calendar listing conferences Atlas hosts throughout the year on material testing trends and advancements in weathering testing.

A newly added Applications section provides detailed content for vertical industry applications, such as automotive, textiles and pharmaceuticals.

“Our customers told us that they were looking for more product and testing information that applied to the needs of their particular industries,” said Andreas Riedl, Director of Marketing. “The navigation, content and organization of our redesign reflects their input.”

In second quarter 2018, the redesigned website will also be available in Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, German and Spanish, in addition to the current English version.

