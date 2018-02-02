Applied DNA’s SigNature® DNA Evidence Puts Father and Son Team Behind Bars

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — February 1, 2018 — -Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (“Applied DNA” ), is pleased to report that SigNature DNA evidence has resulted in two new convictions, bringing the company’s total to 117.

Shaun Howard and his son Charlie Howard both pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court (London, United Kingdom) in January 2018 and were convicted and sentenced to a total of 8 years imprisonment.

The father-son team committed a cash-in-transit attack against Loomis UK Limited on December 28, 2017, where they took possession of a cash box containing approximately £10,000 (USD equivalent $14,000). The criminals escaped in a van belonging to Shaun Howard.

They did not realize that the box also contained a security ink inoculated with SigNature DNA. Thanks to quick detective work and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, police were able to track the van and arrest the suspects.

Detectives collected evidential samples of ink stains from the suspects, which were analyzed by Applied DNA’s forensic laboratories. Within 5 working days, Kent Police received an Expert Witness report from Applied DNA that forensically linked the samples to the robbery. Nearly all of the stolen cash was recovered.

“The evidence Applied DNA has provided was invaluable and obviously assisted with the defendants entering early guilty pleas, saving time and money,” commented Detective Constable David Bull from Kent Police Serious Crime Directorate.

Tony Benson, Managing Director EMEA, added “This is the quickest conviction I have ever heard of using our SigNature DNA evidence. The number of days elapsed from the date of robbery to the criminals being sentenced was only 29, and let’s not forget Christmas and New Year holidays fell within this timeframe. This outcome is the result of excellent teamwork by police, Loomis and our forensic experts.”

This news comes hot on the heels of another conviction issued in late 2017. Clement O’Doherty was charged with handling stolen cash containing SigNature DNA, and was subsequently sentenced to 18 months for his role in a Loomis robbery at a London Tesco store in February 2017. On the same day, Mr. O’Doherty was given an additional 8 year sentence for grievous bodily harm inflicted in an unrelated case.

SigNature DNA evidence has helped to convict 117 criminals to date, with total sentences of over 550 years and many more cases in the pipeline.

Posted February 2, 2018

Source: Applied DNA Sciences