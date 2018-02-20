Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG (SSM) at ITM 2018 in Istanbul

HORGEN, Switzerland — February 20, 2017 — SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG will show their latest applications at ITM in Turkey. The exhibition is held in Istanbul from April 14 to 17, 2018 at the Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center. SSM welcomes the interested visitors in hall 3, booth 301A and 313A.

SSM announces their participation of the forthcoming ITM in Istanbul. The Swiss based SSM, the inventor of the electronic yarn traverse system, will continue their tradition of trend-setting with the presentation of breakthrough technologies which will help the customers to get their goals.

Although markets, technologies and fashion are subject to continuous change, the endeavor of SSM is to deliver state-of-the-art products and best solutions for any new demand. Keeping this in mind, SSM is introducing several new applications in Istanbul:

TG30-ETC offering the combination of false-twist texturing and air-texturing in one process step

Wide range of fancyflex™ options for creating slubs and neps with DP5-T

PWX-MTC with online tension controlled, positively driven unrolling system precitens™ offering the highest flexibility and productivity

Success of DIGICONE® 2 enabling higher dyeable package density with same package volume

In addition, SSM presents further innovative solutions in Dye Package/Rewinding, Assembly Winding, Technical Yarns, Air Texturing, False Twist Texturing, Air Covering and Sewing Thread Finish Winding.

Besides the displayed applications, SSM provides a wide range of renowned textile machines. A detailed overview about SSM machinery and supported applications of the textile process chain can be found under Winding Solutions at www.ssm.ch

Posted February 20, 2017

Source: SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG