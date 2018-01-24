Xerox And EFI Lay Groundwork For Next Generation Printing With New Fiery-Powered Digital Front End

LAS VEGAS — January 24, 2018 — Xerox and Electronics For Imaging (EFI) today demonstrated a new Fiery® digital front end (DFE) that will give print providers a powerful new tool to manage high value jobs that require special embellishments and effects using dry inks including silver, gold and clear.

Keypoint Intelligence-InfoTrends projects that digital print enhancement volume will grow at a 27 percent compound annual growth rate through 2020, providing print operations with new business that promises both growth and profit1.

“This new development by Xerox and EFI is a testament to the commitment by both suppliers to enrich their solutions with efficient production workflow, processing power and color management needed for the range of applications produced today,” said Ron Gilboa, group director, Keypoint Intelligence. “These tools are critical for print providers who are looking to grow their business and offer their clients differentiated solutions including color and the use of special embellishments in metallic gold and silver.”

In February of last year, Xerox announced the sale of its FreeFlow® Print Server (FFPS) DFE business to EFI, along with plans to work with EFI to market a single DFE to drive Xerox digital production presses. The new DFE combines unique features from the Xerox FFPS with the capabilities of the market leading EFI Fiery DFE.

“This is an important step in our collaboration with EFI to offer our customers a single and more powerful DFE,” said Andrew Copley, president, Graphic Communications Solutions, Xerox. “Customers will benefit not only from greater production efficiencies and performance capabilities, but also from increased support in the field.”

The new DFE delivers fast Raster Imaging Processor (RIP) speeds, seamless automation integration, and advanced workflow efficiency and productivity. Additional customer benefits include:

Access to EFI’s sales and technical field resources working side-by-side with their Xerox sales reps.

A standardized and simplified digital workflow. Fiery Command WorkStation® provides a single, intuitive user interface across a customer’s entire print operation.

Customized workflows for metallic applications. The DFE optimizes processing speeds for single or multiple jobs with Fiery HyperRIP technology.

Color management tools along with gold, silver and clear dry ink capabilities that allow customers to create more metallic effects and tactile embellishments for higher-value applications.

“Working with Xerox on the 2017 acquisition of FFPS technology marked a new level of cooperation in our longstanding partnership, and we are excited about the new technology that it has yielded,” said Toby Weiss, senior vice president and general manager, EFI Fiery. “The new technology demonstration at Connect will show customers the important ways digital print is expanding, with fully color managed metallic effects, stronger, better automation, superior options in late-stage editing, and much more.”

The new DFE will be driving a production color press technology demonstration at EFI Connect in Xerox booth # 101. The booth will also display a Xerox AltaLink® C8000 with the recently launched Xerox EX-c C8000 Print Server Powered by Fiery along with a workflow station featuring Xerox FreeFlow® Core.

