Unifi Announces Successful Visit From NC Governor Roy Cooper

GREENSBORO, N.C. — January 23, 2018 — Unifi is proud to announce a successful visit from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Governor Cooper toured Unifi’s Yadkinville facility, and was able to see first-hand the economic impact the company is having on the state and nation. Unifi makes its REPREVE® fiber from recycled materials, including plastic water bottles, at its Yadkinville plant.

“We’re honored that Governor Cooper was able to see how Unifi contributes good paying jobs for people in North Carolina,” said Unifi Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Hall. “We’ve invested $130 million over the past three years to deliver on innovation and our goal to reach 20 billion bottles transformed by 2020, and more than 30 billion by 2022 as we convert them into our REPREVE sustainable and performance fibers.”

“We’re also excited that we were able to show the Governor how sustainability can make a significant difference in our circular economy,” added Hall. “We want to increase opportunities for North Carolina businesses to turn waste into value, thereby creating new revenue streams while continually and meaningfully reducing environmental impact.”

The tour brought together government, business and university leaders from across the state, who were able to collaborate before the tour during a roundtable discussion. Those in attendance included:

Tracey Dellinger, Regional Industry Manager, North Carolina Economic Development Partnership

Susan Fleetwood, Executive Director of Economic Development, Office of the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Commerce

Glenn Jackman, Senior International Trade Manager, North Carolina Economic Development Partnership

John Loyack, Vice President, Global Business Services, North Carolina Economic Development Partnership

Michael S. Regan, Secretary Department of Environmental Quality

Brad Ives, Associate Vice Chancellor for Campus Enterprises & Chief Sustainability Officer of UNC Chapel Hill

Letitia Webster, VP of Global Corporate Sustainability for VF Corporation

Posted January 23, 2018

Source: Unifi, Inc.