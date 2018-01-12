Two Senior Appointments At Magnacolours®

BARNSLEY, England — January 11, 2018 — Leading manufacturers of water-based screen-printing inks, MagnaColours® have made two senior appointments to strengthen their team in two newly created roles. Ivan Cossio has taken the role of Business Development Manager for the Americas, based in California, USA and Robert Cole has taken up the post of Commercial Director, based at MagnaColours® in the UK. The new additions to the MagnaColours® team will help to cement the business’ position as a leader and innovator within the industry and support their ambitious growth plans.

Ivan has been active within the textile screen printing industry for three decades, and so brings a wealth of experience with him to MagnaColours®. He spent 12 years at PolyOne and managed their Wilflex sales in Latin America from 2002-2014. For the past three years, Ivan was a Regional Manager for M&R, selling equipment in parts of Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Bangladesh. He has worked in print operations and held sales roles specifically around colour and ink room management which stands him in good stead for his new position. Ivan represents MagnaColours® first investment in the Americas and will be key to driving growth and developing further expansion plans in the region.

Another new addition to the team, Robert’s career has seen him work across several industries associated with chemical products, most recently in the digital textile industry in the US. Magna will benefit from his vast experience in management, marketing, product development, operations, business development and technical services. In his new role, Robert will be responsible for strategic sales management, technical support and marketing activities. His digital experience will be instrumental in helping Magna to explore new avenues in the future.

Helen Parry, Managing Director of MagnaColours® said: “We’re thrilled to welcome both Ivan and Robert, who each bring with them vast yet complimentary experience which will be invaluable in helping drive our business forward and support our expansion plans. With Ivan and Robert on board, we’ll be able to put increased focus on developing our customer base whilst exploring opportunities in the digital sector.

“For four decades, Magna has been championing the use of water-based screen-printing inks, and over the years has led the innovation of products which render the use of chemically harmful inks unnecessary. In joining the team, Ivan and Robert can really contribute to Magna’s goal of encouraging more screen printers to make the switch to water-based inks and promoting the MagnaColours® brand.”

MagnaColours® strives to provide environmentally sustainable water-based alternatives to widely used chemical-based inks traditionally used throughout the screen printing industry. Through their innovative and creative approach, Magna are leading the way in water-based inks. Magna will be showcasing their range at the upcoming ISS Long Beach event, running from January 19th-21st.

Posted January 12, 2017

Source: MagnaColours®