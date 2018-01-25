TRSA Workforce And Safety Summits Maximize Solutions With Minimal Travel

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — January 25, 2018 — Building on the success of 2017’s creation of a sister event to address broader human resources and employment concerns, TRSA again will supplement its annual one-day Safety Summit with a one-day Workforce Management Summit.

Scheduling these back-to-back events in a single location (May 16-17, Embassy Suites Downtown, St. Louis) addresses the need for unique programming for specialists in safety and human resources (HR) but recognizes the crossover interests of many of these industry professionals, saving their travel costs and time. The programs also appeal to owner-operators, corporate and regional executives and plant-based general, plant, production and engineering managers. A dual event registration discount is available.

Developed and delivered by the TRSA Human Resources Committee, the Workforce Management Summit’s keynoter is Lisa Ryan, the author and manufacturing industry veteran whose “grategy” consulting develops workplace cultures that foster employee loyalty. Grategy builds a “foundation of trust” and creates an environment in which employees deliver greater output and work safer, improving corporate profitability.

Additional sessions will cover emerging concerns in employment and HR law as well as crisis communication, onboarding, social media and workplace violence. A Q&A forum with HR professionals from the industry rounds out this event.

At the seventh annual Safety Summit, delivered by the TRSA Safety Committee, Scott Gesinger, CSP, will keynote. He applies psychology and engineering principles to help employers realize a “fearless future” of employee safety. An author and safety engineer, Gesinger specializes in implementing new controls and best practices to replace outdated ones that have been allowed to languish in place.

Other presentations include discussions of arc flash, ergonomics, fall protection, fire prevention, job safety analysis, new OSHA rules, post-injury care/fitness and safety leadership plus a Q&A with industry safety professionals.

Participants attending both Summits will receive $140 off the individually-priced registration. An additional 10% discount is available for three or more staff from the same company who attend.

Posted January 25, 2018

Source: TRSA