The Future of Manufacturing in the U.A.E.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — January 28, 2018 — The U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council released a new report on the latest developments in the U.A.E.’s manufacturing sector at a high-profile event in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, 28 January. Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of SENAAT, and Badr Al-Olama, the Head of the Aerospace Business Unit at Mubadala Investment Company, provided keynote remarks at this exclusive business roundtable luncheon.

U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council President Danny Sebright, highlighted the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council’s new report, titled “Making the Future: The U.A.E.’s Growing Manufacturing Sector”.

Eng. Jamal Al Dhaheri subsequently spoke about the state of the country’s manufacturing sector. He also provided insights into SENAAT’s plans and projects, including the recently inaugurated Ducab Aluminium Company (DAC).

Mr. Al Dhaheri said: “SENAAT is a key contributor to Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, strategically developing the Emirate into a global industrial player. As a fast-growing industrial champion with a track record in forging successful partnerships, we are currently managing AED 27.5 billion of industrial assets in metals, F&B, O&G services, and the construction and building materials sector. In line with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 & the Abu Dhabi Industrial Development Strategy, we continue to explore multiple investment plans and strategic projects and we look forward to strengthening ties with the international investment community in this journey.”

Badr Al-Olama, who also leads the organizing committee for the Global Industrialization and Manufacturing Summit (GMIS), then shared his thoughts on the future of U.A.E. manufacturing. “The U.A.E. is a story of transformation,” Mr. Al-Olama said. “With strong leadership, and a continued focus on long-term goals, our advanced manufacturing sector is set to share a quarter of the national GDP in the very near future. Growth in manufacturing is encouraging greater investment in developing specialist skills and promoting wider societal sustainability initiatives across the country.”

Mr. Al-Olama also discussed the role that Mubadala plays in this industrial transformation and on wider U.A.E. society. “At Mubadala, we believe that manufacturing, ultimately, has a transformative impact on society— by creating an agile economy that offers high-value employment opportunities that are more resilient to market dynamics.”

Following these keynote remarks, Mr. Al Dhaheri and Mr. Al-Olama engaged in a thoughtful discussion with senior-level attendees about the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the impact of 3D printing, automation, and artificial intelligence on industry. Finally, they discussed opportunities and challenges to manufacturing in the U.A.E. and provided detailed advice to companies considering establishing operations there.

Mr. Sebright concluded the event by stressing the wide range of opportunities the U.A.E.’s manufacturing sector provides for U.S. companies and investors. “This new report and today’s event demonstrate that the prospects for U.A.E. manufacturing are bright,” Mr. Sebright said. “There are substantial opportunities for U.S. companies who are considering establishing manufacturing operations in the U.A.E. or exploring commercial relationships with U.A.E. manufacturers.”

Posted January 29, 2018

Source: U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council