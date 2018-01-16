Sensient® Launches ElvaJet®Opal — Latest Digital Sublimation Ink Set To Revolutionize The Industrial Sublimation Printing Market

MORGES, Switzerland — January 16, 2018 — Sensient Imaging Technologies, a division of Sensient Technologies Corporation, announced today the introduction of a new range of high performance digital dye sublimation inks, ElvaJet®Opal. Based on new dispersion technology, ElvaJet Opal reaches new heights in color, latency and print performance.

ElvaJet Opal will enable businesses to transform their printing experience. Sensient is the pioneer of digital sublimation printing with the development of the ElvaJet series sublimation inks, which took industrial printing to the level it is today. With the introduction of the latest technology, ElvaJet Opal, Sensient proves again that they set the standard as they revolutionize the dye sublimation market with innovative technologies for today’s industrial print market. Putting the user experience first, Sensient has optimized the technology to deliver an outstanding product that will add value to any business involved in sublimation printing.

“Our world class team of ink designers created Opal from the bottom up, starting with a revolutionary core dispersion technology,” comments Mike Geraghty, President of Sensient Colors. “We have increased the color strength of the Opal inks and maintained the Sensient signature black shade. Opal inks deliver the batch to batch consistency we are renowned for whilst ensuring optimal balance between sharpness, contrast, drying time and transfer from all types of papers, including low cost uncoated 18gsm.

“These properties will allow our customers to benefit from significant production cost savings”, adds Dr Simon Daplyn, Marketing Manager for Sensient’s Ink business. Daplyn continues, “ElvaJet Opal is the next generation of sublimation ink for the industrial era, easy to install and print over long production runs with low maintenance requirements.

The digital sublimation inks developed under the ElvaJet Opal platform are designed and manufactured in Morges, Switzerland, and have been formulated for use in Piezo-based printers for applications such as fashion, sports apparel, home textiles and sign & display. Successfully printed on a range of industrial digital printers, the developed inks show exceptional print and color performance.

Posted January 16, 2018

Source: Sensient Imaging Technologies