Seegrid Announces Record Growth For 2017

PITTSBURGH — January 24, 2018 — Seegrid, the leader in connected self-driving vehicles for materials handling, today announced record-setting results for 2017, continuing the company’s upward trajectory and surpassing 2016’s revenue and profit milestones. Seegrid has firmly established itself as the go-to solution for self-driving vehicles, as manufacturing and distribution facilities rapidly adopt automation to increase efficiency, safety, and profitability.

“Manufacturing and e-commerce companies are under pressure to modernize their operations and transform their facilities into the smart factories of the future,” said Jim Rock, CEO of Seegrid. “Our customers expect a partner who can not only deliver a quality product, but help shepherd the transition into a more automated, data-driven environment.”

The demand for Seegrid vision guided vehicles (VGVs) drove a significant increase in customer growth in 2017. New and existing customers selected the Seegrid Smart Platform to transform into safer, more productive facilities as connected automation becomes best practice. Existing customers in automotive, e-commerce, and distribution placed additional orders to expand their VGV fleets, having increased safety, improved workflow efficiency, and achieved ROI with Seegrid vehicles.

In 2018, automated solutions will continue to be a priority capital investment for manufacturing and distribution leaders. Seegrid will support this adoption with the expansion of its Smart Platform, releasing new self-driving vehicles and software features in 2018. As enterprise adoption of automation continues, Seegrid remains well equipped to advise and partner with existing and future customers.

2017 marked a year of continued growth and innovation for Seegrid as the company expanded its product suite with the GP8 Series 6 self-driving pallet truck, which offers fully automated material movement from pick-up to drop-off. Operating entirely infrastructure-free, the GP8 Series 6 provides an end-to-end automation solution aligned with Industry 4.0 and lean initiatives.

As Seegrid saw continued success and customer growth throughout 2017, the company added new jobs, expanding its engineering, customer engagement, and deployment departments by 30%. Seegrid also expanded its geographic presence with new orders in Canada and Europe.

Seegrid closed out 2017 hitting a major milestone of 800,000 production miles (1.3 million kilometers) by self-driving vehicles in customer facilities–without a single safety incident. In 2018, the company will hit one million miles (1.6 million kilometers) driven autonomously by its VGVs and is committed to fulfilling its promise of zero safety incidents.

Posted January 24, 2018

Source: Seegrid