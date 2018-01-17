Recaro Automotive Seating Presents New SUV Performance Seat For Advanced Driving Comfort

DETROIT — January 17, 2018 — SUVs are among the most successful vehicle types globally. Their powerful design, combined with a comfortable, high seating position appeals to consumers around the world. OEMs are increasingly investing in differentiation for this segment, offering sport versions with premium features.

“In extensive test runs, we have explored the specific needs of dynamic driving in SUVs. We incorporated the results into our definition of a sporty and functional SUV seat ‘designed by Recaro’,” says Martin C. Klein, head of Recaro Automotive Seating. “Due to the higher seating position we have to compensate for the increased rolling motions of the vehicle – so the seat needs to ultimately support the upper torso of the driver. And, not to forget, entry and exit must be comfortable.”

The SUV Performance seat on display offers a sporty look and feel, coupled with high-tech materials such as exclusive leather, brushed aluminum, and a bright color climate. “With our design split into a shoulder and a torso shell, the backrest shape visualizes its main function – to provide optimum side support,” says Klein. Additionally, the side bolsters in the backrest are adjustable. The flat seat cushion improves ingress/egress in and out of SUVs.

With its multi-level seat heating and cooling, power tilt, height, fore/aft and recline function, integrated headrest, integrated lumbar support, it combines advanced comfort with the renowned Recaro performance ergonomics and a pronounced sporty touch. Based on an OEM series metal structure, the seat features Recaro design, Recaro foam, Recaro trim and Recaro performance ergonomics.

Posted January 17, 2018

Source: Recaro Automotive Seating