PPG Foundation Invests More Than $600,000 In Science And Engineering Programs At 11 Universities In 2017

PITTSBURGH — January 29, 2018 — PPG today announced that the PPG Foundation completed grants totaling more than $600,000 to 11 universities considered premier institutions in the disciplines of polymer science and engineering, chemical engineering, materials science and synthetic organic chemistry. The 2017 grants were made on behalf of PPG’s (NYSE:PPG) corporate science and technology function.

The grants supported an array of programs and initiatives, including graduate student fellowships, symposiums and conferences, scholarships, mentorship programs and other initiatives at the following universities:

California Polytechnic State University;

Carnegie Mellon University;

North Dakota State University;

Northwestern University;

Penn State University;

University of Michigan;

University of Akron;

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign;

University of Massachusetts, Amherst;

University of Pittsburgh; and

University of Wisconsin.

“PPG and the PPG Foundation are committed to supporting the development of the next generation of chemists and engineers, who will create tomorrow’s innovative technologies,” said Mike Makowski, PPG senior research associate.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $10.5 million in 2017, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 29 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving.

At PPG, we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.8 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets

