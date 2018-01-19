Epson and CIT Partner To Provide Streamlined Financing Options For Commercial And Digital Print Customers

LONG BEACH, Calif. and PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — January 19, 2018 — Epson America, a global printing technology supplier, and CIT Direct Capital, the national digital small business lending unit of CIT Group, today announced a partnership to offer financing for commercial and digital print customers. This partnership will allow CIT Direct Capital to provide Epson dealers, channel partners, resellers, and customers a primary source of financing through a single point of contact. This will simplify Epson’s financing process by streamlining communication between equipment manufacturers, dealers and funding sources, creating a more straightforward customer experience.

The Imprinted Sportswear Show (ISS) Long Beach, the decorated apparel expo and conference, marks the commencement of an Epson and CIT Direct Capital leasing program. Both Epson (booth #1949) and CIT Direct Capital (booth #2530) will be exhibiting at ISS Long Beach from Jan. 19-21, 2018.

“CIT is pleased to provide Epson dealers with a single online finance solution that enhances the customer experience,” said Mark Boyer, vice president of business development, CIT Direct Capital. “By maximizing efficiency and providing greater transparency on transactions, dealers can focus more attention on their clients and business objectives.”

The partnership allows Epson dealers the capability to provide a uniform online finance option through CIT Direct Capital, delivering better insight into the sales pipeline and increased transparency on transactions. Financing through CIT Direct Capital is a tech-enabled process, allowing customers to apply online in minutes and often get approvals within seconds. This approach makes it easy for customers to determine product availability and cash flow, freeing them to focus on daily tasks and meeting client needs.

“Epson strives to provide our customers with every avenue to success and provide support on all aspects of the purchase, from selecting the equipment, purchasing, maintenance, and warranty,” said Mark Mathews, vice president, Epson America, Inc. “Partnering with CIT Direct Capital provides the ability for Epson to offer a variety of acquisition methods to our customers, ensuring they can select the method that best fits their financial and business needs.”

Posted January 19, 2018

Source: Epson America, Inc.