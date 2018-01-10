NGC Software Named A Leader In 25 Categories In The 2017 RIS Software Leaderboard

MIAMI — January 10, 2018 — NGC® Software, a leading provider of cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) applications, today announced that it was named a leader in 25 categories in the 2017 RIS Software LeaderBoard.

The RIS Software LeaderBoard ranks technology vendors based on customer satisfaction surveys across a wide range of criteria, serving as an objective guide to help retailers find the vendors and solutions they need. It is widely recognized as one of the retail industry’s most authoritative rankings of retail technology software vendors.

NGC was named a leader in 25 software categories, placing NGC in an elite group of leading retail software providers. NGC earned high rankings in Overall Customer Satisfaction, Technology Innovation, Customer Support and Service, Overall Performance, Total Cost of Operation, Return on Investment, Software Reliability, and Ease of Administration and Maintenance. NGC was also named a top Apparel Vendor in Customer Satisfaction.

2017 marks the sixth consecutive year that NGC has appeared in the LeaderBoard, underscoring the company’s continued focus on customer satisfaction, technical superiority, and support.

“The RIS Software LeaderBoard puts software vendors through a very rigorous evaluation process, and it’s a mark of excellence for a software vendor to receive high scores year after year,” said Joe Skorupa, editorial director, RIS News. “NGC is to be congratulated for another strong showing in the 2017 RIS Software LeaderBoard.”

“NGC is proud to receive this level of validation from our end-user customers,” said Mark Burstein, president, NGC Software. “This is a reflection of the tremendous investments that NGC has made in our technology with the AndromedaTM Cloud Platform, as well as customer service and support.”

Posted January 10, 2017

Source: NGC® Software