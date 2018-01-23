Nest Bedding’s Love & Sleep Mattress Earns UL Greenguard Gold Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — January 23, 2018 — Nest Bedding announced its Love & Sleep mattress has earned UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification, providing individuals and families across the country with a healthier sleep solution. Greenguard Certified products aid in the creation of healthier indoor environments and release fewer pollutants that can contribute to health issues.

UL Environment’s Greenguard Certification Program requires that products meet rigorous standards for low emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into indoor environments. To receive the accreditation, the Love & Sleep mattress from Nest Bedding, the brand revolutionizing all-natural bed-in-a-box mattresses and high-end organic bedding, was tested for formaldehyde and over 300 other VOCs.

While the certification is not considered an industry standard, it elevates the Love & Sleep mattress into an elite group and is an important milestone for the brand to achieve due to the company’s dedication to producing high-quality, organic products.

“Nest Bedding was founded on the philosophy of making local, natural and non-toxic products,” said Nest Bedding Founder and CEO Joe Alexander. “We want our customers to buy our products with the assurance that we have sourced the finest materials available and they can purchase with confidence for their whole family.”

Posted January 23, 2018

Source: Nest Bedding