Material ConneXion® Introduces Innovation Walls

NEW YORK — JANUARY 16, 2018 — Material ConneXion, the leading materials-driven design authority and partner of the most innovative brands in the world, is pleased to announce the debut of the company’s Innovation Walls. Curated by Material ConneXion’s team of experts, the Innovation Walls are refreshed quarterly with 20 of the most exciting materials and advancements across industries.

Innovation Walls are a physical manifestation of Material ConneXion’s consulting expertise, tangible material samples, and cross-industry insight, incorporating a range of materials on the cutting edge of technology and sustainability. Since the soft launch of the Innovation Wall program in Q4 2017, walls have been installed in the offices of leaders in technology, consumer electronics, and footwear and apparel, with additional orders placed for 2018.

In addition, Material ConneXion has expanded its presence to the West Coast with the addition of Melanie Marsh as Director of Commercial Strategy. Based in San Diego, CA, Ms. Marsh will be responsible for managing the team and driving the West Coast business strategy.

“Many of Material ConneXion’s innovative clients are located on the West Coast. This expansion allows us to leverage our 20+ years of global experience in material science, and to help satisfy the demand for creative, competitive, and sustainable material solutions in the region,” said Nick Wright, Material ConneXion’s Managing Director.

Posted January 16, 2018

Source: Material ConneXion