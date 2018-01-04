MagnaColours® Get Ready For ISS Long Beach

BARNSLEY, England — January 4, 2018 — Manufacturers of water-based screen-printing inks, MagnaColours® are pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting once again at ISS Long Beach 2018. The event, which will take place from 19th to 21st of January brings together industry-leading brands, screen-printers, distributors and manufacturers.

At the event, MagnaColours® will be demonstrating how to get the best results from their innovative product range, with live printing demonstrations on their stand. In addition to this, Magna Colours® will be making some exciting announcements, launching their revolutionary new wet-on-dry ink, EDGE, that is set to transform all preconceptions of water-based inks, and unveiling their new Make the Switch programme.

Over the past four decades, MagnaColours® have been at the forefront of screen-printing, developing new products and technologies in their MagnaLab. They have worked hard to dispel the myth that plastisol inks perform better than water-based inks by encouraging screen-printers to make the move to using these greener, more sustainable alternatives. The Make the Switch programme is designed to hand-hold printers through the transition into printing with water-based inks.

Helen Parry, Managing Director at Magna said: “ISS is a fantastic event, which brings together the industry. At Magna, we embrace this as an opportunity to showcase our comprehensive product range, and celebrate the advances of water-based inks in recent years. 2018 is set to be an exciting year for Magna, so at this year’s ISS event, we’re looking forward to unveiling new products, and launching our Make the Switch programme, so we’ll be welcoming industry leaders to our stand to see just what our inks are capable of.”

“For many years, we’ve been making strides in water-based inks and helping screen-printers to embrace these products, in place of harmful counterparts. As the demand for sustainability from leading brands intensifies, printers need to respond to this. Our Make the Switch programme demonstrates our commitment to guiding customers through the transition to water-based inks and is designed to tailor the level of support to the printer’s individual requirements and desired timescales. Water-based inks provide the perfect sustainable alternative to plastisol-based products.”

MagnaColours® strives to provide environmentally friendly water-based alternatives to widely used toxic inks traditionally used in the screen-printing industry. At last year’s ISS event, MagnaColours® launched their education programme, MagnaAcademy® and their stringent industry standard, GNA® as part of their efforts to raise awareness of the multiple benefits of water-based inks and to advise printers on how to get the very best results from the MagnaPrint® range.

