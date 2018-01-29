Key Patent Behind Game-Changing Dyneema® Force Multiplier Technology Upheld At Highest European Patent Instance

GELEEN (NL) — January 29, 2018 — Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, today announces that a key patent of DSM Dyneema, protecting its Dyneema® Force Multiplier Technology will be maintained after a second challenge before the Boards of Appeal of the European Patent Office. This radical innovation platform delivers game-changing materials for soft body armor and hard materials for helmets, vest inserts and vehicle armor. Armor made with Dyneema® Force Multiplier Technology is 30 percent lighter than traditional armor whilst providing the same level of ballistic protection.

An appeal against the patent was filed by Honeywell Inc., after DSM Dyneema already successfully defended this patent EP1699954B1 in opposition proceedings in 2014.

“We are pleased that also after this second challenge, the European Patent Office, rejects the opposition and will maintain the patent with its original granted claims,” says Olivier Janin, Vice President Marketing & Sales, at DSM Dyneema. “The patent cannot be further challenged anymore at the European Patent Office.” Beyond Europe the patent is granted in several other countries of the world including the USA.

Dyneema® Force Multiplier Technology has proven to be a game-changer in the life protection field, and is the result of an important investment in research and development dating back over more than ten years. Only due to the company’s unique and massive body of knowledge in UHMWPE polymer, UHMWPE fiber, UD chemistry and production technology, DSM Dyneema was able to create this new platform.

Several products within the high-end platform have been highly successful, and DSM Dyneema has captured on the substantial growth potential, and will continue to do so including launching of new products. The importance of Dyneema® Force Multiplier Technology has been recognized by a number of DSM Dyneema customers through various awards it has received over the years.

“Since filing this original patent, we have continued our innovation efforts and filed additional patents further protecting this Technology,” says Janin.

The confirmed protection for Dyneema® Force Multiplier Technology and the newest generation of ultimate strength Dyneema® fibers means that DSM Dyneema customers can continue to benefit from the protection of the unique products they source from the company.

