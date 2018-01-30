KARL MAYER’s Denim Business Is Booming

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — January 29, 2018 — Jeans are, and will continue to be, a top fashion trend, and its denim business is extremely lucrative for KARL MAYER. With its Centre of Excellence for the denim sector, KARL MAYER ROTAL, this global player can offer one-stop solutions for slasher and rope dyeing.

Compared to conventional machines available on the market, the PRODYE-S and PRODYE-R indigo dyeing machines from this Italian subsidiary consume less water, produce less waste and enable deeper, brighter indigo shades to be produced. The dye add-on as a percentage of the total yarn weight is 5.5 % maximum. This warp preparation equipment is also highly productive. The PRODYE-S can double output when processing lightweight denim. The market has been extremely impressed by the performance offered by KARL MAYER ROTAL’s indigo dyeing machines. Demand has been increasing continuously since 2015, and has been especially high this year. Turkey, in particular, has placed a large number of orders.

A large number of orders was placed in 2017

Turkey is a lucrative market for KARL MAYER ROTAL. Many large denim producers there are already working with the PRODYE-S machine and have placed follow-up orders this year. Follow-up orders have also been received from companies in Mexico. Machines have also been delivered to companies that are new to this technology – in Turkey and Iran as well. Turkish companies are also contributing to the success of the PRODYE-R. This rope dyeing machine was only delivered in May 2017. It was sent to Algeria as part of a large project, under the auspices of TAYAL, a joint venture involving the participation of the Turkish company, Taypa. Turkey invested in another PRODYE-R machine in the autumn of this year.

KARL MAYER ROTAL invited any specialists who were interested to travel to Vietnam to see a practical demonstration of its indigo dyeing machine. One customer, who has been working with the PRODYE-S since February 2017, made his company available for the open-house show, and reported on his experiences. The event was attended by a small yet highly qualified group of people. The visitors came mainly from the host country, but also from Hong Kong, Indonesia and China. The next opportunity to see KARL MAYER ROTAL’s DENIM machines will be at the ITM International Textile Machinery Exhibition in Istanbul, which will take place from 14 to 17 April 2018.

Designed by experts

What makes PRODYE so interesting for the denim sector is that it is based on well-thought-out components. One of these innovative elements is the Double Vario dyebath, which operates on the basis of a well-thought-out cross-flow system for perfect dye liquor circulation to give a uniform dyeing result. Additionally, the Quick Oxidation zone operates with temperature-controlled air flow to guarantee uniform dye uptake. Rejects are also reduced and the colour tone of the warp yarn sheet is more uniform than with conventional techniques.

The third important guarantee of success is the PROSIZE® sizing machine, which is equipped with the VSB and HSB size boxes. “These size application systems are becoming more and more popular, since they offer numerous advantages,” says Dieter Gager, the Sales Director. The PROSIZE® uses up to 10% less size than similar conventional systems on the market. Uniformity is improved and less fibre dust is produced, which improves weaving efficiency. It is ergonomically designed and provides greater process transparency. With an operating rate of up to 180 m/min, it is extremely fast and can also be used flexibly. The yarn sizing range, which depends on the number of yarns and the yarn count, may be up to 20% higher than on conventional sizing machines. The working width is 3,200 mm maximum. Another advantage of the PROSIZE® is that it reduces the number of rejects, because stoppage marks caused by over-sizing are greatly reduced, even when the machine is stopped for long periods.

Posted January 30, 2018

Source: KARL MAYER