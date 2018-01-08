Harbour Group Acquires Thibaut Design

ST. LOUIS — January 8, 2018 — Thibaut Inc. (“Thibaut”) is now part of the Harbour Group family of companies, Jeff Fox, Harbour Group’s chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Thibaut is a highly recognized global brand in the wallcoverings, fabrics and upholstered furniture markets, featuring distinctive designs serving a diverse base of high-end residential interior designers. The company’s in-house designers produce exclusive collections under three brand names: Thibaut, Anna French and Thibaut Fine Furniture.

“Thibaut is a great addition to the Harbour Group family,” said Mr. Fox. “Its brand and products have truly stood the test of time over its 130 year history. Management has done an excellent job growing the company and we are excited to work together to continue that trajectory both organically and through acquisition.”

Bob Senior, Thibaut’s CEO, added: “We look forward to continuing to grow and improve the operations of our business with the help of Harbour Group’s team. We believe their knowledge of operations along with our deep understanding of our industry will allow us to continue growing at an accelerated pace.”

Source: Harbour Group