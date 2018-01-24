FLEXcon Develops Breakthrough UV Inkjet Topcoat Technology To Further Digital Printing Innovation

SPENCER, Mass. — January 24, 2018 — FLEXcon Company, Inc., an innovator in adhesive coating and laminating, today announced the introduction of FLEXcon® DPM® UVIJ white polyester, white polypropylene (non-vinyl alternative), and white vinyl products for narrow-format UV inkjet printing of durable goods labels.

The new product line features FLEXcon’s UV inkjet gloss topcoat designed to meet the fastest growing digital print technology, narrow-format UV inkjet. FLEXcon’s UV inkjet gloss topcoat sets a new standard in narrow-format UV inkjet printing by providing excellent ink receptivity for sharp, vibrant graphics while providing excellent ink adhesion. By leveraging FLEXcon’s industry leading UV inkjet gloss topcoat, products are printable across various digital UV inkjet platforms, as well as UV flexo.

The DPM® UVIJ product line features UV inkjet topcoated 2.0 mil white polyester and 4.0 mil white polypropylene, as well as non-topcoated 4.0 mil white vinyl — all yield consistent surface smoothness and excellent dimensional stability. The polyester can endure varying temperatures.

The products are coated with FLEXcon’s industry leading V/L-344 permanent acrylic adhesive and are backed with either a roll-form liner, or a first-in-the-industry layflat liner specifically designed for narrow format UVIJ printable roll-to-roll or roll-to-sheet converting. The product line is designed for durable goods and industrial labeling applications including power tools, appliances, electronics, compliance labels, and warning and instructional labels. DPM® UVIJ polyester and polypropylene products are UL/cUL pending with specific OEM printers.

“In the digital sector, the fastest growing technology is narrow-format UV inkjet. FLEXcon recognized this trend and worked directly with OEM printer manufacturers to develop and qualify a UV inkjet topcoat that will work consistently across multiple platforms including narrow-format UV inkjet printers with UV flexo capabilities. In addition, by this collaborative effort, we developed the only roll-to-sheet products in the marketplace,” said Ron Ducharme, Market Development Specialist, Product Identification Business Team for FLEXcon.

Products (DPM® UVIJ 1PW, 1PWS, 1PPW, 1PPWS, 1FW, and 1FWS) are available through FLEXcon’s FLEXchoice™ for Durables program. With the FLEXchoice™ for Durables program, converters can order custom widths without purchasing a whole master, with no upcharge.

Posted January 24, 2018

Source: FLEXcon Company, Inc.