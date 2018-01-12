FilSpec™ Adds Research And Development Assistant

SHERBROOKE, Canada — January 11, 2018 — We are pleased to welcome Martin Forest in our team, who has already been working for a few weeks as a research and development assistant.

Martin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from the Université de Sherbrooke and a Master’s degree in Environment. As you may have guessed, we have hired a chemist! Martin will work closely with Sebastien Couture, our research and development director, to develop innovative solutions for technical textile yarns.

Specifically, Martin will participate in new product development sessions either internally or with the client, as well as participate in brainstorming sessions on other potential uses of already developed innovative yarns. He will also carry out a technological watch, analyze and present the main results of reports from the independent laboratories to the R&D director, as well as draft the technical documentation of research projects.

Martin will therefore be an important asset for FilSpec™ in the development and creation of innovative yarns for smart textile projects. Through his high-level scientific background, he will help FilSpec’s team develop new technologies and scientific concepts for our projects. FilSpec™ aims for more and more sophisticated product development and Martin will become a key resource for the company.

From a more personal point of view, Martin is a music lover and a bassist and co-composer for a rock band. He has a great dry sense of humor that sometimes disarms the less aware of his colleagues … to the delight of others!

Posted January 12, 2017

Source: FilSpec™